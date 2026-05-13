Midwest Food Bank volunteers prepare supplies for Arizona heat relief centers ahead of brutal summer

GILBERT, AZ — Volunteers at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert packed food and supplies bound for heat relief and respite centers across Arizona as triple-digit temperatures return to the Valley.

Eric Sheldahl, a volunteer at the food bank, said the work happening inside the warehouse reaches far beyond its walls.

"What you're seeing behind you is packaging food that we get in bulk."

Sheldahl said the organization supports a wide network of agencies throughout the state.

"We serve 278 agencies throughout the state of Arizona."

Some of those supplies will reach heat relief centers in Gilbert, spaces community leaders say are critical during the brutal summer months.

Donelle Quinn has helped operate one of those centers through the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Gilbert Stake for the past two summers.

"We have church buildings that sit empty for the most part during the week. And so, I thought, hey, we have a building, we have cold AC, we have people who want to help, and there's a need. We're going to fill it."

Quinn said the centers became a safe place for people escaping the heat, and that many who walked through the doors were facing situations beyond their control.

"Something like a car breaking down and they're not able to get to work and now they're on the streets because they didn't have the money to fix their car," she said.

Quinn said the impact of volunteers at the centers was significant.

"We had so many people do little small acts of service for these people that made a giant impact on their life," Quinn added.

As temperatures climb earlier in the season, volunteers say the need is only growing.

"Water literally is life," Sheldahl said.

Quinn encouraged the community to get involved.

"Get involved and help out," Quinn concluded.