WATCH: Gilbert church set to open as summer heat respite site

GILBERT, AZ — With triple-digit temperatures arriving across the Valley, a Gilbert church is stepping up to provide relief to people in need.

Starting May 26, the Williams Field Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will serve as Gilbert's first respite site of the summer season.

Inside the church, volunteers are already preparing. Blankets, pillows, snacks, and handmade signs now fill rooms that will soon open to people needing a place to cool down.

The site will be open Monday through Friday, offering air conditioning, meals, drinks, games, and cots for people needing a safe place to rest during the hottest parts of the day.

For more information on heat relief in Gilbert, click here.