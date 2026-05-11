'GO' evacuation set for some as brush fire prompts US 60 closure near Wickenburg

WICKENBURG, AZ — Some surrounding areas have been placed on a "GO" evacuation status and highway closures are in place as crews battle a large brush fire in the Wickenburg area.

Wickenburg Police says everyone on South Kerkes Street and South Tegner should evacuate immediately. This includes Hassayampa Elementary School.

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The following areas are under a 'SET' evacuation status and should be prepared to 'GO':

-US 93 to Zabel Mine Road

-East and West of US 60 near Wickenburg

-South Tegner

-Turtleback

-Cottonwood Lane

-Kellis Road

EVACUATION CENTER

All residents who are being forced to evacuate can head to the Wickenburg High School gym, located at 1090 South Vulture Mine Road.

Officials say children from Hassayampa Elementary School will be transported to Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts at Wickenburg High School.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation say the closure is for both directions at milepost 111, just south of Wickenburg.

As of 1 p.m. Monday, the fire is estimated to be about 15 acres in size.

The fire is burning in the river bottom southeast of Wickenburg, according to the Forestry Department.

There is no estimated time for when the highway will reopen.

Arizona Forestry responding to new start w/n river bottom SE of Wickenburg.



Est. 15 ac. Air Attack launched w/state overhead en-route. #AZFire #AZForestry #MaricopaCounty https://t.co/FgxtonYCF8 — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 11, 2026

Stick with ABC15 as we work to get more details on this developing story.