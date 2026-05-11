Let ABC15 Know volunteers help Arizona consumers recover money from billing disputes

Three Arizona residents got their money back after Better Business Bureau volunteers working with the Let ABC15 Know team stepped in to resolve billing disputes with a medical office, a car wash, and an appliance company.

Patricia from Casa Grande contacted Let ABC15 Know after she said a medical office charged her twice for the same visit. She says when she tried to get a refund, she was told someone would call her back — but that never happened.

BBB volunteer Barbara took the case, calling the business and following up over several weeks of calls and emails. After some back and forth, Barbara was able to get Patricia her money back. Problem solved!

"Hi Barbara! I am going to have a check next week, so I thank you, and I thank you again!" Patricia said.

Donald, in Mesa, also called Let ABC15 Know after he said a local car wash kept charging him after he canceled his contract.

"They continued to bill me for 11 billing months, and I'm just getting nowhere," Donald said in a voicemail to the team.

Our Better Business Bureau volunteer Joe contacted the car wash, and the business agreed to refund Donald the $275 he was overcharged.

"I just can't tell you how wonderful Joe was to work with and how well he did his job! I really appreciate what he did and what ABC15 did!" Donald said.

Ed, from Casa Grande, emailed the Let ABC15 Know team after he said LG gave him the runaround about his air conditioner unit that stopped working six months after he bought it.

"Here we sit with another hot summer coming on and no air conditioner!! My wife and I are both 91 years old, and we need help!" Ed wrote in his email to Let ABC15 Know.

BBB volunteer Pam contacted LG and was able to get Ed and his wife a full refund. Another problem solved!

"Thanks to you, we finally received our refund check from LG! We could never have gotten this done without you!" they wrote.

If you’re getting nowhere fighting for your money back, the Let ABC15 Know Better Business Bureau volunteers are here to help! Email consumer@abc15.com .

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.