'The Invisible Veteran': An Army veteran's personal, sometimes painful journey into the civilian world

Army veteran Kevin Kidder is sharing his deeply personal journey from military service to civilian life in a new book, The Invisible Veteran.

After serving more than 20 years in the Army, Kidder expected a smooth transition into a new chapter of life. Instead, he found himself struggling with divorce, career uncertainty, depression, and the loss of identity many veterans face once the uniform comes off.

ABC15's Craig McKee sits down with Kidder as he opens up about the emotional and psychological challenges veterans often encounter after leaving the military — including the struggle to rediscover purpose, community, and self-worth. Through personal stories and practical guidance, his book aims to help veterans navigate reintegration and build meaningful lives beyond service.

Watch the full conversation between McKee and Kidder in the video player above.

As conversations surrounding veteran mental health and transition continue nationwide, Kidder hopes his story will resonate not only with veterans but also with families and communities trying to better understand the invisible battles many service members face after returning to civilian life.

Find more information about the book and Kevin Kidder by visiting his Instagram profile here.