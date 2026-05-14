He survived life on the streets; now he’s helping others beat the heat

MESA, AZ — The triple-digit heat is something to take seriously here in Arizona, and if you have somewhere cool to relax, consider yourself lucky.

Thousands of people in our Valley do not have that luxury, and that’s why several hydration stations and heat relief centers are open to meet a growing need.

Where to find heat relief in the Valley: cooling centers, hydration stations and more

ABC15 stopped by St. Vincent de Paul’s dining hall in Mesa to talk about safe ways to stay cool. What we found was a powerful example of our community members showing up for our most vulnerable neighbors.

Maurice Murray knows the pain of being unhoused. He was once homeless. Now he volunteers at this busy East Valley respite center.

“Your body can dehydrate so fast that you don’t even know until it’s too late,” Murray said.

That urgency is exactly why compassion, not just awareness, matters right now.

The data backs up just how desperate this moment is.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health has an interactive dashboard tracking heat-related illness and death in near real-time, including who is most at risk.

Last year, 156 heat-related deaths were confirmed. The same data shows that at least half of the people who died were unhoused.

Murray says places like St. Vincent de Paul save lives just like his.

The need for volunteers, he says, has never been greater, and he hopes more people will donate their time.

Every hour you give this summer could mean the difference between someone finding relief and not making it through the day.

It’s easy to donate your time by simply signing up. No experience is necessary.

To volunteer, visit this website.