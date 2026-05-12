The wait is over: Phoenix Mercury open at home on Tuesday

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury is ready to take on the Minnesota Lynx tonight in their WNBA season home opener. After 214 days, the X Factor has waited patiently, and this fan base is pumped!

ABC15 Mornings Anchor Kaley O’Kelley sat down with the Phoenix Mercury's sideline reporter Kate Longworth, who says the team this season feels different - in a good way!

"The chemistry is more natural than ever, and you could see that on the road this weekend."

After a statement win over the defending champion Las Vegas Aces over the weekend, this was a direct rematch of the 2025 Finals. It was also the largest on-the-road win in franchise history for the Mercury.

Longworth says Phoenix will bring that momentum to Mortgage Matchup Center on May 12 against the Lynx.

The veteran star players who helped Phoenix get to the WNBA Finals last season are back! Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and DeWanna Bonner are already doing big things, building trust with the team's newest faces.

Coach Nate Tibbetts, who took this team on an unexpected run to the WNBA Finals last season, is also back to lead the Mercury.

Longworth is calling on the X Factor to bring the big and loud fan-based energy to Mortgage Matchup Center again this season.

She says the passionate Mercury fan base here in Arizona makes this one of the hardest places to play in the league!

Tipoff on Tuesday is at 7 p.m.