'We need Gov. Katie Hobbs': Mesa mom praises program that erased $1 billion in medical debt

PHOENIX (KNXV) — In the final stretch of the Arizona governor race, Democrats say Gov. Katie Hobbs has done more than U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs to help Arizonans with affordability.

Bryanna Hoover, an East Mesa mother of two, joined two Democratic state lawmakers on Monday to tout how a Hobbs initiative to wipe out $1 billion in medical debt helped her family.

“And I remember that day when I opened up that letter, I actually cried,” she said. “I had no idea that the program even existed, and although it didn't solve every financial problem, it opened up more money in our budget, so we could breathe a little easier.”

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Using $10 million in leftover COVID relief funds, Hobbs partnered with the national nonprofit Undue Medical to purchase more than $1 billion in medical debt.

“Families like mine aren't looking for a handout,” Hoover said. “We are working, we are doing our part, and we need Gov. Katie Hobbs, who fights for our family's budget, not Andy Biggs, who only looks out for Washington's cost-hiking budget.”

Hoover and her husband have health insurance through their employers, but healthcare costs have hit the family hard.

“We all know gas prices are crazy, grocery prices are crazy, and between childcare, groceries, and gas, it feels like every dollar is spoken for before the month even starts,” Hoover said.

Meanwhile, Biggs has told ABC15 he knows affordability is top of mind for voters.

“Well, first off, we have to lower the tax load that people are bearing, and as we do that, that'll put more money in their pockets,” he said during a recent sit-down interview when asked what specific policies he is proposing to help struggling Arizona families. “Second thing is, we have to take off some of the regulation and permitting that's hassling businesses, because you want business to grow.”

Biggs has proposed phasing out the state income tax, saying he would not raise other taxes to make up the revenue difference.

The last day to mail back your early ballot is Tuesday. After that, you can drop off your ballot at drop box or vote center.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.