Phoenix advocates urge city to invest in people over policing ahead of strategic plan meeting

PHOENIX — Community organizers in Phoenix are calling on city leaders to invest more in people than in expanding policing — just ahead of a city council meeting to discuss the strategic plan for the Phoenix Police Department.

Advocates from Semillas Arizona and PUDE (People United for Democracy and Education) are particularly worried about marginalized groups and families living in poverty. For many in these communities, a police presence does not bring comfort.

"When many of our people hear sirens, we don't feel safe. We pray," said Joel Cornejo Ojeda, Executive Director of Semillas Arizona. He offered a different vision of what security means for families.

"Safety is knowing your children will eat tonight. Safety is knowing you have somewhere to sleep. Safety is knowing that when somebody you love is in crisis, help is coming," Cornejo Ojeda said.

The overall strategic plan will focus on crime reduction, community engagement, and continuous improvement. Phoenix Police Chief Matt Giordano is expected to make a presentation about the plan at the Phoenix City Council Policy Meeting on Tuesday, October 27, at 2:30 p.m.

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For the advocates, the issue is less about the plan itself and more about what drives it.

"We are not here to just oppose their strategic plan; we are here to challenge the priorities behind them," PUDE's Laura Reyes Canales said.

The groups were joined by Phoenix City Councilmember Anna Hernandez, who says she's especially concerned about increased police contact with young people and the growing use of surveillance technology.

"The use of automatic license plate readers, photo radar, drones, and AI tools that mine our data violates our privacy," Hernandez said.

Advocates also want more investment in civilian programs to address homelessness and behavioral-health needs.

"We cannot keep relying on law enforcement to respond to behavioral health crises, poverty, housing instability, and challenges facing our community while underinvesting in the services that actually address these conditions," Hernandez said.

Phoenix Police say they do have an option for 911 callers to request a behavioral health response.

Police say more accountability measures are also underway, including reviews of stops, searches and arrests, and broader internal investigations when misconduct is alleged.

The city is gathering feedback before finalizing the plan in January.