Despite victims' objections, fired Phoenix officer charged in 'ghost stop' case allowed to travel

PHOENIX — Luis Vasquez Jr., one of two Phoenix police officers fired and charged after a violent “ghost stop,” was back in court Thursday.

ABC15 tried to ask him as he left about the August traffic stop in South Phoenix that started this entire investigation.

ALLOWED TO TRAVEL: Luis Vasquez Jr., one of the two Phoenix police officers fired and criminally charged after a violent “ghost stop”, was back in court Thursday. We tried to ask him questions as he left court. He was there requesting permission to travel to California, which the… pic.twitter.com/uchSqC2M4z — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) October 23, 2026

The ABC15 Investigators broke the story on the accusations against Vasquez and Antonio Felix, the other officer charged.

According to investigators, the victims were beaten, tased and held at gunpoint during the stop, which police say neither of the two officers ever reported.

ABC15 identifies Phoenix officers under criminal investigation in violent traffic stop case

On Thursday, Vasquez was in court to ask permission to travel to California for his godson’s first birthday.

Attorney Ben Taylor, who represents the victims, argued against the request, describing the trip as a “vacation” and insisting Vasquez not be given the luxury.

“The victims are afraid to leave their own homes,” he said.

At times, the hearing got tense with strong emotions on both sides. At one point, the judge even told Vasquez’s attorney, Jess Lorona, to “hush.”

Lorona argued the trip would be brief and said Vasquez would continue to be monitored while away.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the judge approved the request.

Vasquez will be required to keep his ankle monitor on, provide pretrial services with his travel itinerary, disclose where he will be staying in California and maintain contact as directed.

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The judge also accepted a suggestion from Vasquez’s attorney to require him to sign a waiver of extradition before leaving the county, meaning he would agree to give up his right to an extradition hearing.

The trip is scheduled to last three days.

“Of course we disagree with it, but we understand judges are judges,” Taylor said after the hearing. “But the focus should be on the victims.”

Lorona also answered questions about the case as he walked out of court. He said his client is a “good guy” and encouraged the public to wait and hear the facts.

When asked what happened the night of the traffic stop, Lorona said: “That will come out.”

ABC15 also asked about the concerns and fear of the South Phoenix community.

“Two officers that got arrested for allegedly doing something, and that doesn't mean the whole department is guilty of the same thing,” Lorona said. “It also doesn't mean that these guys are. So I just would hope that the public would wait until all the facts are out.”

He said he is confident his client will return from his trip.

Both Vasquez and Felix are scheduled to return to court next month as the criminal case moves forward.

The two former officers have both pleaded not guilty.