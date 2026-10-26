Health officials find cluster of Tuberculosis cases impacting unhoused community

PHOENIX — Maricopa County health officials are working with nonprofits that serve the unhoused after identifying a cluster of tuberculosis cases.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is responding to a cluster of TB cases, but would not say where.

In an email, a spokesperson said the cluster is impacting the unhoused community and does not pose a risk to the Maricopa County community at large.

ABC15 reached out to the Keys to Change campus, the largest campus that assists with shelter and other services about the outbreak, but it did not answer questions about the cluster of cases only saying that it coordinates with the county health department in proactive and reactive ways.

“We appreciate MCDPH’s support in monitoring communicable diseases and offering regular guidance, testing, and immunizations,” said Amy Schwabenlender, CEO of Keys to Change.

Here's the full statement from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health: