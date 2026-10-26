Health officials find cluster of Tuberculosis cases impacting unhoused community

PHOENIX — Maricopa County health officials are working with nonprofits that serve the unhoused after identifying a cluster of tuberculosis cases.
A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health is responding to a cluster of TB cases, but would not say where.
In an email, a spokesperson said the cluster is impacting the unhoused community and does not pose a risk to the Maricopa County community at large.
ABC15 reached out to the Keys to Change campus, the largest campus that assists with shelter and other services about the outbreak, but it did not answer questions about the cluster of cases only saying that it coordinates with the county health department in proactive and reactive ways.
“We appreciate MCDPH’s support in monitoring communicable diseases and offering regular guidance, testing, and immunizations,” said Amy Schwabenlender, CEO of Keys to Change.
Here's the full statement from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health:
Maricopa County Department of Public Health is responding to a cluster of tuberculosis (TB) cases. This cluster is impacting the unhoused community and does not pose a risk to the Maricopa County community at large.
While TB used to be a high-risk illness, today, screening for TB is readily available and treatments can cure it.
Like many other illnesses, TB can start with few to no symptoms, so it is important to treat it to reduce spread and prevent potential complications. MCDPH routinely investigates all active TB cases, identifies close contacts who may be at risk of infection, and connects the patients for evaluation and treatment; for this cluster, MCDPH is working closely with partners to bring those services directly to those at highest risk. This includes:
We are hopeful that the combined efforts of individuals, partners, and MCDPH, we will stop this cluster from spreading to more people.
- Educating individuals about TB, how it spreads, how it doesn’t spread, and how to prevent spread
- Offering multiple free screening events to people who are at higher risk
- Connecting people who test positive with care so they can receive treatment
For more info: TB fact sheet [maricopa.gov]