Arizona erases more than $1 billion in medical debt for nearly 671,000 residents

Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Wednesday that more than $1 billion in medical debt has been erased for nearly 671,000 residents through a partnership with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt.

The initiative, which uses no state funds, targets Arizonans who owe at least 5% of their annual income in medical bills or earn at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.

Letters notifying more than 200,000 additional recipients will begin arriving this week. There is no application process. In fact, those eligible do not need to take any action.

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