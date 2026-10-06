WATCH: Arizona gubernatorial candidates square off in debate

PHOENIX — Arizona's General Election is coming up this November, and ahead of Election Day, we're giving voters the opportunity to hear directly from candidates participating in a debate.

For Tuesday night's debate featuring three of the candidates in the state's governor's race, we're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you the debate live.

VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know ahead of Arizona's 2026 election

Democratic incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs is not expected to take part in the debate.

In the video player below, you can watch the full debate at 6 p.m. with the following Arizona gubernatorial candidates: Republican Congressman Andy Biggs, Risa Lombardo of the Green Party, and Teri Hourihan with the No Labels Party.

SEE PREVIOUS DEBATES:

Arizona Lieutenant Governor: Republican nominee Sine Kerr & No Labels Party's Angela Harrolle Mohan

Congressional District 6 (CD-6): Rep. Juan Ciscomani & Dem. JoAnna Mendoza

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction: Rep. Kimberly Yee & Dem. Teresa Leyba Ruiz

Arizona Corporation Commission: Rep. Kevin Thompson, Dem. Jonathon Hill & Dem. Clara Pratte

Attorney General candidates: (incumbent) Dem. Kris Mayes & Rep. Warren Peterson