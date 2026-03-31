MCSO: Horses seized, another euthanized due to 'extreme neglect' in West Valley

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an animal neglect case involving horses in the West Valley.

MCSO said Tuesday that it was serving a search warrant at a property near 101st Drive and Broadway Road.

Two horses were seized by officials and taken from the scene for emergency medical treatment, while a third had to be humanely euthanized due to “severe neglect and failure to provide emergency medical care.”

Officials have not yet said whether anyone is facing charges in connection with this investigation.

This is one of numerous recent animal crime investigations conducted by MCSO in the West Valley.

WATCH: One-on-one with MCSO Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on latest animal cruelty investigations

A Tonopah-area woman was recently taken into custody after multiple dogs were found in “filthy” conditions and in need of care.

Multiple people were also recently arrested and cited after an active cockfighting ring was discovered near Tonopah.

Animals and livestock were seized after they were found "living in horrific conditions" late last year.