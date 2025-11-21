Animals rescued from 'horrific' living conditions in Buckeye on Thursday

BUCKEYE, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office discovered animals in horrific conditions at a home in Buckeye on Wednesday.

MCSO says they received reports from a resident about possible animal abuse.

Detectives found multiple animals and livestock "living in horrific conditions," according to MCSO.

Authorities say many of the animals are suffering from severe medical issues, and others were found dead or barely clinging to life.

Crews immediately began to treat the surviving animals.

All animals were safely removed from the property, according to MCSO.

Details are limited, and an investigation is currently underway.

If you believe an animal is in danger, you can report it at this number 602: 876-TIPS (8477).