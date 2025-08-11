WATCH: One-on-one with MCSO Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on latest animal cruelty investigations

PHOENIX — In recent weeks, multiple animal cruelty incidents have come to light across Maricopa County.

In July, more than a dozen pets were rescued from a Litchfield Park home, two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property, and more than 50 animals, including a zebra, were seized from a Rio Verde property.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan sat down with ABC15's Craig McKee for an in-depth discussion on the latest on a series of animal cruelty investigations.

Hear from Sheriff Sheridan on the ABC15 Streaming App on your favorite TV streaming devices. You can also watch the extended conversation