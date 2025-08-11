Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: One-on-one with MCSO Sheriff Jerry Sheridan on latest animal cruelty investigations

In July, more than a dozen pets were rescued from a Litchfield Park home, two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property, and more than 50 animals, including a zebra, were seized from a Rio Verde property. Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan sat down with Craig McKee to discuss the latest efforts to combat this series of animal cruelty investigations in the Valley.
Posted

PHOENIX — In recent weeks, multiple animal cruelty incidents have come to light across Maricopa County.

In July, more than a dozen pets were rescued from a Litchfield Park home, two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property, and more than 50 animals, including a zebra, were seized from a Rio Verde property.

Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan sat down with ABC15's Craig McKee for an in-depth discussion on the latest on a series of animal cruelty investigations.

