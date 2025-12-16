Scottsdale toy store owner says tariff fears haven't hurt holiday sales despite Trump warnings

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Despite President Trump's warnings that tariffs could lead to fewer dolls for kids this Christmas, a local Scottsdale toy store owner says the impact has been manageable, and sales are actually up compared to last year.

Kristin Roehmer, owner of Kidstop Toys & Books in Scottsdale, said she braced for potential price increases by stocking her warehouses heavily during the summer months. However, the dramatic price hikes many feared never materialized.

"Although we have felt a bump in some prices, it's manageable," Roehmer said.

In April, President Trump predicted families would adjust to higher toy prices, suggesting children might receive fewer gifts this holiday season.

"Maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30," President Trump said in April.

But Roehmer said many manufacturers are absorbing much of the tariff costs themselves. At most, she's seen only a couple of invoices with 15% price increases tacked on to the final price.

The toy store owner said she decided early on to ignore the constantly changing tariff headlines and focus on her business.

"I can't change my business model. I can't make rash decisions based on noise," Roehmer said.

Her preparation strategy paid off. She loaded her warehouses in May, June, July, and August to avoid potential price increases.

"I was in a position that I could do that," Roehmer said.

Despite economic concerns, Roehmer has noticed that total items sold are up compared to last year. She's also observed customers shifting toward quality over quantity purchases.

"They're not wanting as much of the small, cheap plastic toy," Roehmer said.

Even with customers being more cautious with their spending, Roehmer said parents remain willing to invest in their children's happiness.

"People are willing to spend to spoil their children," Roehmer said.

She's noticed customers prefer to see and feel products before purchasing, especially when being more selective with their disposable income.

"I think people like to be able to see what they're going to get for their money, if they are being a little bit more cautious with their disposable income. 'Let me see it, let me feel it,'" Roehmer said.

Roehmer encourages shoppers to buy local this year and bring children into stores rather than shopping online. Her store, like many across the Valley, focuses on toys without screens that spark imagination and activity.