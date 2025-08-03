More than 50 animals rescued in Rio Verde, found without food or water

RIO VERDE, AZ — Over 50 animals were rescued from a Rio Verde property on Saturday after being found with no food or water.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Animal Crimes and MASH units were "executing the seizure of over 50 animals from heartbreaking conditions."

Officials say among those rescued were horses, camels, peacocks, rams, goats, sheep, tortoises, a cockatoo, a bull and a zebra.

On Saturday, temperatures reached a high of 114° in the Valley.

"Thanks to the swift and selfless response from Rural Metro Fire Department, over 2,000 gallons of water were delivered, providing desperately needed relief to these innocent lives," a press released said.

It is unclear how long the animals had been without water or if anyone faces any charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.