Maricopa County sheriff rescues Rainbow Valley horses in latest animal abuse case

RAINBOW VALLEY, AZ — Two horses were rescued from a Rainbow Valley property in the West Valley in the latest animal abuse case across Maricopa County.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office shared photos showing the underfed horses, one with matting that could lead to infection if left untreated.

Officials said the owner will face charges in court while the horses receive treatment at an animal safe haven.

"If you abuse your animals, the sheriff will hunt you down and put your butt in jail," Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said.

Sheridan, who describes himself as an animal lover, said his deputies arrested 67-year-old Julie Dimick earlier this week on 11 counts each of abandonment and failure to provide medical treatment in a separate case out of Litchfield Park.

In that case, investigators said the animals were locked in crates at a home without air conditioning and were living in their own feces and urine.

The sheriff added that animal abuse can be a warning sign of escalating behavior.

"People who abuse animals, many times, are also violent with their human counterparts," Sheridan said.

The Arizona Humane Society reported responding to more than 10,000 potential animal cruelty calls last year alone.

Statistics like these played a role in broadening Arizona's animal cruelty laws to ensure pet owners provide adequate food, water, and shelter for animals.

Kelsey Dickerson with the Arizona Humane Society said they receive more cruelty calls during the summer months.

"With the hot summer months, the majority of those right now are heat-related; it can be anything from abandonment to no water, no shelter, pets left in hot cars — we've been working a lot of large-scale intakes or hoarding cases," Dickerson said.

Some of the rescued animals are available for adoption.

You can view available animals at Maricopa County's MASH unit online and schedule a time to visit by calling the MASH unit at 602-876-1212.

