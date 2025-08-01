Woman hurt after shooting near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman was hurt and a man was detained after a shooting Thursday evening in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road just before 7:45 p.m. for a shots fired call.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside an apartment building who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries, but she is expected to be okay.

Witnesses told police the suspect was in a vehicle when the shooting took place.

Police located the vehicle nearby and detained a man in connection with the shooting.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting, but it remains under investigation.