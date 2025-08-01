Pregnant teen shot and killed at Phoenix park, police searching for suspect

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for anyone involved in the murder of a pregnant teen in early July.

Officials say 16-year-old Zariah Dodd was found unresponsive at a Phoenix park after reports of a shooting near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road on July 5, just before 6 a.m.

Dodd was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Dodd was about 22 weeks pregnant at the time she was shot and killed, and her unborn daughter was also killed.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO and provide an anonymous tip.

The investigation is ongoing.