MCSO arrests woman for abandoning pets in 'deplorable' conditions amid wider animal abuse crackdown

LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ — A woman is facing charges after the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office rescued a dozen animals from a Litchfield Park home earlier this month.

Deputies arrested Julie Dimick, 67, Tuesday for 11 counts of abandonment, 11 counts of failure to provide medical treatment, and one count of aggravated assault on a medical worker from a separate incident in May.

Officials said the animals were locked in crates at the home without air conditioning and were living in their feces and urine.

This is one of many animal abuse cases Maricopa County Sheriff Jerry Sheridan said he’s determined to shed light on. His office and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office are devoting more resources to investigating similar crimes.

“I made sure that we put detectives full-time on working these cases. There’s so many of them,” Sheridan said.

The animals taken from the Litchfield Park home are now safe in the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Safe Haven Unit.

The Arizona Humane Society reported more than 10,000 animal cruelty calls last year alone, marking a statewide uptick in animal abuse cases.

“It’s kind of a natural progression when there are more animals in our community, unfortunately, that means that there’s going to be more cruelty cases,” Kelsey Dickerson with the AZ Humane Society said.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell also announced earlier this month that two prosecutors will now be specializing in animal cruelty cases.

“My office, and law enforcement in this county, continue to make animal welfare a priority,” Mitchell said in a press conference.

This year, lawmakers strengthened the definition of animal cruelty as failing to provide domesticated animals with food, water, shelter, and medical attention.

Officials and animal advocates are urging community members to reach out to local law enforcement or the Arizona Humane Society if they suspect animal abuse.