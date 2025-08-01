Woman seriously hurt after being hit by a car on I-17 near Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is seriously hurt after they were hit by a car on Interstate 17 near Indian School Road Thursday night.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called out for the crash just after 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a female pedestrian who had been hit.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

DPS says the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.

It's not clear why the woman was on the freeway.

The southbound lanes of the freeway are shut down as troopers investigate. It's not known when it will reopen, but DPS says the closure will likely last several hours.