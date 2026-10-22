Pronounced dead ‘in error’: Going in-depth after AZ toddler found alive in hospital morgue

GILBERT, AZ (KNXV) — The ABC15 Investigators broke the story about a toddler who was pronounced dead “in error” at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, and later found alive in the hospital morgue.

This week that little boy’s mom, Alexus Fiordilino, sat down for her first interview raising questions about the decisions made by the emergency room doctor that day.

The toddler fell in the family's pool in February 2026 and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Gilbert.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The ABC15 Investigators have reviewed police body camera footage, reports, and medical records that reveals what happened to the 18-month-old.

Our reporting also gives updates about the toddler and his recovery.

In a new streaming episode, ABC15’s Nicole Grigg and Ashley Holden are detailing their responses and the major questions that remain.

PAST COVERAGE

July 2 - Records: Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead by Arizona doctor

July 2 - Toddler found alive in hospital morgue after being pronounced dead by AZ doctor

July 21 - Questions remain after East Valley toddler found alive in hospital morgue

October 19 - Alexus Fiordilino sits down with the ABC15 Investigators, gives first interview