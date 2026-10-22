Newly obtained body camera video provides new details surrounding death of Rebekah Baptiste

HOLBROOK, Arizona — Rebekah, 10, was found severely injured in July 2025 in Holbrook, Arizona.

She was airlifted to Phoenix Children's Hospital and died days later.

Her father, Richard Baptiste and his girlfriend, Anicia Woods, are now accused in her murder.

It took more than a year for the Arizona Department of Public Safety to release body camera footage from Holbrook after her family called first responders for help.

The ABC15 Investigators first obtained body camera video from the Holbrook Police Department in 2025 where Richard Baptiste spoke with officers, "She's been running away," he said.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

Now, the newly obtained video by DPS details more about the interactions with investigators.

"She ran away twice in Phoenix. She's had, she has a long history with DCS," said Woods.

ABC15 has extensively reported on the family's history with the Arizona Department of Child Safety. Rebekah's Valley school says they reported concerns of abuse or neglect involving the 10-year-old or her two brothers a dozen times.

"We live like out in the desert off in River Meadows Ranch. We just moved in like two or three weeks ago," said Woods.

There was an open DCS case when the family moved to this remote area of Apache County.

Police records showed that Rebekah was found bruised, not breathing, and appeared malnourished.

You can hear on the body camera video a state trooper ask the family whether Rebekah had ever collapsed like this before.

"She collapsed the first time and the second time she ran away, but not like this," said Woods.

Woods also described the moments before Rebekah was found.

"We got up and before I could even turn around to get waters and bottles and tell the boys to go to the bathroom she was gone,” she said.

A trooper then asks, “and you guys were looking for her the whole time?”

“Whole time," said Woods. "Yes, we had to immediately start calling the neighbors."

Woods was also asked if Rebekah had been eating and drinking regularly.

“I’ve been having to damn near sponge water in her mouth the last week, and it's not that she's fighting it. She can't. She's just constantly every time I give her a straw. Tell her to drink. She chokes on it," said Woods.

Woods and Baptiste are facing multiple charges, including murder and child abuse.

Their trial has been pushed back several times and is currently set for April 2027.