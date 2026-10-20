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WHAT TO EXPECT: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible across Arizona midweek

A strong Pacific storm pulls in deep moisture, bringing the Valley rain Wednesday and Thursday
We are tracking another storm system on the way that will drop temperatures for the rest of the week and bring rain chances back to the Valley. This system is pulling in near-record moisture for this time of year, some of it from the remnants of Trudy south of Baja California.
Flood Watch issued as storm system heads to Arizona
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Get ready for big weather changes across the state this week!

A strong storm system off the California coast is pulling well-above-normal moisture into Arizona. The setup will fuel showers and thunderstorms across the state, making Thursday an ABC15 Weather Action Day.

Today is the warmest day of the week, with Valley highs in the low 90s. Clouds build tonight, and a few showers and storms could develop overnight.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday. Rain coverage ramps up Wednesday evening.

Wednesday night into Thursday brings our best chance for widespread and heavy rainfall in the Valley, right in time for the Thursday morning commute. Rain chances climb as high as 80%.

Some storms could also turn severe Wednesday into Thursday morning. The strongest storms could bring large hail, damaging winds and even a tornado or two.

Most of the Valley could pick up up to an inch of rain, with more where storms move over the same areas. The foothills north and east of Phoenix could get one and a half to two and a half inches.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Valley from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Thursday. Rain rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Never drive through flooded roads or washes.

With heavy downpours possible, washes and small creeks could start flowing quickly, and some low-lying spots may see flash flooding.

Cooler air follows the storm. Highs drop to the upper 80s Wednesday, around 80 Thursday and the upper 70s Friday. We warm back into the 80s over the weekend.

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