Prosecutors say fraud scheme redirected $12 million meant for Phoenix Children's Hospital in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man faces felony fraud and theft charges after prosecutors say he orchestrated a scheme that redirected $12.8 million in public health care payments meant for Phoenix Children's Hospital into a bank account he controlled.

Juan Carlos da Cunha Tcachman, 56, was charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft of control of property, both Class 2 felonies, according to a direct complaint filed in Maricopa County Superior Court by the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

Prosecutors allege Tcachman executed a coordinated fraud scheme targeting the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, or AHCCCS, the state's Medicaid program, beginning in July 2026.

Records say in July AHCCCS received a fax containing what appears to be a fraudulent Wells Fargo letter claiming that, as of July 1, 2026, Phoenix Children's Hospital's account number had changed, according to the complaint.

Court records say an AHCCCS employee communicated with a person identified as "Michelle" by phone and ultimately approved the electronic funds transfer change for three payments of $4.29 million, according to court documents. Prosecutors say the total paid to the fraudulent Wells Fargo account by AHCCCS was $12,891,725.10, which has been partially recovered.

Investigators say a financial review of the account revealed the account holder and signer was Tcachman, who created the account using a District of Columbia passport. Multiple high-value withdrawals occurred in August and September 2026, according to court documents.

During an undercover contact on Oct. 3, 2026, prosecutors say Tcachman confirmed his personal identifying information and stated he handles 100% of the account activity without assistance. According to the complaint, he said he had expected payments from clients but did not know they would originate from a government source and claimed to have no knowledge the deposits were from the state of Arizona. He additionally stated the large incoming payments were associated with an "investor" he met online, court documents say.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance images from a Wells Fargo in Miami of cash withdrawals following the AHCCCS deposits and, after comparing those images with Tcachman's passport photograph, believe the individual in the surveillance images is the same person.

Tcachman has not yet been arrested, the Attorney General's Office told ABC15. The office declined further comment, citing the pending cases and ongoing investigations.

AHCCCS declined to comment on pending or ongoing investigations.

The charges against Tcachman come as prosecutors pursue a separate but similar case against another man. Joao Luiz Malago, 66, was charged with the same two felonies with prosecutors alleging he used forged bank letters and impersonated executive communications to redirect $458,407.08 in AHCCCS payments intended for the Mayo Clinic.

Malago was apprehended in Florida by agents of the Arizona Attorney General's Office and will be returned to Arizona, a spokesperson for the office said.

Prosecutors are seeking warrants in both cases. Both men are charged under Arizona statutes governing fraudulent schemes and artifices and theft.