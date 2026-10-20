‘I just wanted help’: Mom of toddler found alive in hospital morgue questions doctor's decision

GILBERT, Arizona — Months after a toddler was pronounced dead “in error” at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, and later found breathing inside the hospital morgue, the little boy’s family is raising questions about the decisions made by that emergency room doctor.

The ABC15 Investigators previously reported that 18-month-old Vincent Fiordilino was rushed to the hospital on Super Bowl Sunday, after being found in his family’s pool.

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Police records and body-camera video, obtained by ABC15, show officers observing apparent signs of life after Vincent was pronounced dead.

Over five hours later, Vincent was found alive in the hospital morgue, or cold room, when the Medical Examiner’s transport arrived.

This is a story the ABC15 Investigators broke, and now Vincent’s mom, Alexus Fiordilino, is sitting down for her first interview.

“He ended up in the morgue,” said Alexus through tears. “He was alone.”

ABC15 is also examining what happened before the doctor pronounced Vincent dead, including questions raised by the family’s attorney about the timing of a blood-gas test.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY

“I just wanted help,” said Alexus. “I remember getting there and just being like, okay. These people are gonna help me.”

Vincent’s mom describes February 8, 2026, as one of the worst days of her life.

"I had to say goodbye," she said. "Do you know how hard that is?"

During her interview, she detailed what happened inside Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

She remembers the emergency room doctor, Dr. Aryan Toosi, coming in to talk to her about next steps.

“He comes back, like, maybe not even five, ten minutes later,” said Alexus. “And he's like, yeah, so his pH levels are too high. They're too acidic. So even if we are to bring him back, it wouldn't be a good form of life. He'd just be suffering. So, I think it's best that I call the time for it.”

Alexus begged for her son to come back, and remembered giving Vincent a hug as she said her goodbyes.

“He was so cold,” said Alexus. “I remember feeling him and being like, he's so cold.”

She told ABC15 family members also questioned if the toddler was still breathing before he was taken back to the morgue.

“My mother-in-law is there, and she goes over, and she hugs him,” said Alexus.

“And she's like, hey. It sounds like he's breathing and I was like, what? They're like, oh, it's normal. It's normal that it's gonna sound like that, but that's normal.”

Hours later, Vincent was found alive in the hospital morgue and rushed to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“He was alone, though,” said Alexus. “He was alone for five and a half hours. How do you do that to a baby?”

“But it, like, doesn't end,” said Alexus. “There's no, like, happy ending.”

Alexus showed ABC15 pictures of Vincent in physical therapy, saying the baby she once had is not the baby she brought home from the hospital.

MEDICAL RECORDS RAISE QUESTIONS

In heavily redacted body camera video from Gilbert police, someone in the hospital is heard asking: “Do we have results on the gas yet?”

The family’s attorney, John Brewer, says Dr. Toosi later cited Vincent’s blood gas as part of the medical reasoning surrounding the decision to pronounce him dead.

Records reviewed by the ABC15 Investigators show Dr. Toosi justified not taking Vincent’s core body temperature or performing warming measures due, in part, to the results of that blood gas test.

The family and their attorney are now questioning when those results became available.

Additional records reviewed by ABC15 show Dr. Toosi called time of death at 6:20. Those medical records also appear to show that the doctor did not receive the test results until 6:38, 18 minutes after pronouncing Vincent dead.

The family’s attorney believes there were warning signs and missteps the day Vincent was pronounced dead “in error”.

ABC15 asked him what accountability looks like.

“They need to make it right for the child,” said Brewer.

RESPONSE FROM HOSPITAL

ABC15 reached out to Mercy Gilbert Medical Center with a list of questions. A communications staff member with Dignity Health provided a statement in return.

"This is a heartbreaking situation. Out of respect for the patient's privacy, we cannot share any information, and we are unable to comment on those involved in patient care. Patient safety and exceptional care are our highest priorities."

RESPONSE FROM DOCTOR’S ATTORNEY

Dr. Toosi’s attorney, Scott Holden, did not respond to our questions about the timeline of what unfolded back on February 8. However, Holden did send ABC15 a statement in response.

“Dr. Toosi’s thoughts are with the young patient and family, and he wishes the child continued healing and recovery. His commitment to delivering high-quality care has always been rooted in a desire to provide healing, safety, and comfort to his community. Due to pending litigation and patient privacy laws, we cannot speak to the details of the care provided at this time.”

GILBERT POLICE INVESTIGATION

ABC15 also asked Gilbert police if there were any updates to their investigation. A sergeant with the public affairs office, Jordan Truckenbrod, sent a statement in response.

"The facts gathered in our investigation, combined with all facts known at this time, did not establish probable cause for any criminal conduct involving medical personnel. As a result, no charges were forwarded against those involved.

This case is now in the process of being referred to the Attorney General’s Office for their review. We do not have an estimated timeline for when their review would be completed."

Our team followed up with additional questions, and we are still waiting to hear back.