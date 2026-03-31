Court documents detail past arrests for person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas

PHOENIX — Newly obtained court documents detail two previous arrests of the person of interest in the disappearance of Isabella Comas, including one where Tommy Rodriguez allegedly threatened to "cut" someone's husband "into pieces".

Comas, 21, was last seen over 75 days ago in Avondale.

Police believe Rodriguez, 39, was driving Comas’ car in the Globe area hours after she was last seen. The car was later found dumped in Phoenix.

Rodriguez has since been charged with stealing and damaging Comas' car.

During a March interview with the ABC15 Investigators, Avondale Police described the condition the vehicle was found in.

"The passenger seat was found missing, and a substantial amount of blood found in the vehicle," said Avondale Police Public Information Officer Jaret Redfearn. "And so there is absolutely cause for concern for Isabella."

The blood, police said, was a match for Comas.

Police said Rodriguez was a recent romantic interest. Court documents show Comas' friends told police the pair had only known each other for a few months.

NEW COURT DOCUMENTS

The ABC15 Investigators have been poring through court records and reaching out to Valley police departments to learn more about Rodriguez's criminal history.

Our team previously reported that the 39-year-old had served time in prison after pleading guilty to murder and stalking.

Newly obtained court documents show that while he was on probation for the 2020 stalking case, he pleaded guilty to violating an order of protection.

A Glendale arrest report said Rodriguez showed up to the victim’s apartment and allegedly threatened to “cut her husband into pieces", telling her if he couldn’t have her, no one could.

Court records show Rodriguez served six months in jail for violating his probation. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also confirmed he was in jail following his arrest by Glendale Police in 2023.

The adult probation office also wrote in a report that Rodriguez's "...stalking behavior indicates a pattern of problematic behavior."

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In 2024, Rodriguez was arrested again for assault. The Glendale arrest report said the victim was a “romantic” interest. Ultimately, court documents show the victim did not desire prosecution, and the case was dismissed.

Both the 2023 and 2024 arrests were referred to the Glendale municipal court, not the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez is currently still on probation for the 2020 case.

OUT OF CUSTODY

With his criminal history and what was found in Comas' car, prosecutors asked for a higher bond when Rodriguez was arrested in January.

"We asked for 100 thousand dollars cash," said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "The court set 25 thousand dollars secured."

The Commissioner ultimately decided on two $25,000 secured bonds at Rodriguez's initial appearance.

He was able to bond out March 9 and was released on electronic monitoring.

One week later, ABC15 saw him in court as he learned the dates of his next hearings.

"Tommy, you know 100% where she is," said Comas' mom in an interview with ABC15.

The 21-year-old's parents have raised concerns with the only person of interest being out of custody.

"I'm concerned for the women of our community," said Comas' mom.

As the search continues, ABC15 reached out to MCAO and Avondale Police. Our team was told there are no updates and no new recommended charges.

Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to the charges involving Comas' car.