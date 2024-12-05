Arizona cold cases: Unsolved 2024 Phoenix-area homicides

PHOENIX — ABC15 has compiled a list of the unsolved homicides and deaths that occurred in the Phoenix area in 2024.

If you have any information about any of these crimes, contact the investigating police department or Silent Witness, which accepts anonymous tips.

You can click on the link of each victim's name below to learn more and submit tips online.

Milton Ayers

Silent Witness

On March 10, 2024, 35-year-old Milton Ayers was shot and killed near 19th and Southern avenues in Phoenix. The shooting happened just after 4 p.m.

While no suspects have been identified, officials say the suspect is vaguely described as a Hispanic man.

There is a Silent Witness reward of up to $2,500 for information about this crime.

Unknown Female

Silent Witness

Police are looking for information regarding the death of an unknown young woman who was found on the morning of Jan. 4, 2024.

The victim was found dead on the side of the road near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road.

Investigators have not been able to identify the victim or any suspects in the homicide.

The victim is described as a Hispanic female between 16-23 years old, about 180-220 pounds, about 5’5” tall, and with dark brown or black hair.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous reporting on this case here.

Jesse Benich

Silent Witness

Around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 26, 2024, 53-year-old Jesse Benich was shot and killed in the alley between Solano Drive and Montebello Avenue, just west of 27th Avenue.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 in this case.

Cisco Dennis

Silent Witness

Police say 35-year-old Cisco Dennis and 34-year-old Edwin Lopez (who is pictured above) were involved in a physical fight at a vacant home near Central Avenue and Buckeye Road. Dennis suffered multiple injuries and died.

This incident happened on Aug. 24, 2024.

Police are looking for Lopez, who is said to be about 5’8” tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, for questioning.

Silent Witness is offering a $2,000 reward for information in this case.

Willie Dodd

Silent Witness

Willie Dodd was shot and killed on Jan. 15, 2024, around 10 p.m. in the area of Interstate 17 and Camelback Road.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous reporting here.

Henry Dunn

Silent Witness

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Henry Dunn was stabbed at a local hotel near Sossaman Road and Main Street.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3 a.m. on May 3, 2024, where Dunn was found with a single stab wound to his chest. He died at the scene.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Ruben Fierro

Silent Witness

Ruben Fierro, 30, was shot and killed while he was standing on the north sidewalk near 40th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

The shooting happened on March 4, 2024, around 8 p.m.

Police say an unidentified person approached Fierro, shot him, and then left in a light-colored SUV, possibly a Tahoe. The suspect vehicle was captured on surveillance video, which can be seen in the link above.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Isaac Nevarez

Silent Witness/Phoenix PD

Isaac Nevarez,15, was shot and killed on Oct. 30, 2024, near 7th Street and South Mountain Avenue.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.

The suspect in the shooting is a 16-year-old named Javier Covarrubias Sanchez, who is pictured above.

Investigators are looking for any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information on this case.

See our previous reporting here.

Keith Allen Henion

Silent Witness

Keith Allen Henion, 50, was found dead in his vehicle on Jan. 28, 2024.

Around 12:50 a.m., troopers found his white pickup truck against the barrier wall on eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain near Alma School Road. He was found to have suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

Officials say the gunshot likely occurred between Dobson Road and the beginning of the Alma School Road off-ramp.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $7,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous reporting, including calls for justice from Henion's family, here.

Patrick Kanoti

Silent Witness

On June 23, 2024, around 10:40 p.m., Patrick Kenoti was found dead near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road.

The 37-year-old suffered a gunshot wound.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Jesus Larson

Silent Witness

On Aug. 29, 2024, 51-year-old Jesus Larson died after he was shot while he was asleep in his bed.

Police say, around 2 a.m., unknown suspects fired several shots at his home, including one that passed through the walls and struck him.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous reporting here.

Joseph Lemons

Silent Witness

Around 1 p.m. on March 12, 2024, 38-year-old Joseph Lemons was found dead near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe.

Detectives are looking for anyone who has any information about his death, or anyone who may have had contact with him in the days prior.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our earlier reporting here.

Marco Lugo Jr.

Silent Witness

Forty-three-year-old Marco Lugo Jr. was found dead in the roadway east of 7th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Police say Lugo Jr. had obvious signs of trauma. Surveillance video, which can be seen in the link above, showed that the victim was assaulted in the roadway before being hit by a car.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous coverage here.

William Mielke

Silent Witness

William Mielke was found dead on the east side of the Black Canyon Access Road near Cactus Road.

Mielke was found on Feb. 6, 2024, after 6 a.m. He may have been killed at some point during the day prior.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous reporting here.

Jonathan Billie Mitchell

Silent Witness

Jonathan Billie Mitchell, 33, was found with multiple serious injuries at a bus stop near 39th Avenue and Baseline Road around 9 p.m. on April 23, 2024.

He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Paul Myron Sr.

Silent Witness

Paul Myron Sr. was shot and killed around 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2024. The incident happened near 35th and Grand avenues.

No suspects have been identified in connection to the 54-year-old’s death.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

See our previous story here.

Jerry Perez

Silent Witness

Forty-eight-year-old Jerry Perez was found dead around 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2024, near 35th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

He had suffered injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

John Santillan Purper

Silent Witness

John Santillan Purper, 21, was standing outside of a home near 18th and Portland streets around 2 a.m. on July 28, 2024, when he was shot.

Police say a red Dodge Ram pickup truck drove north on Patricio Street and several rounds were fired in the direction of Purper and the home he was standing in front of.

Purper died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect vehicle is asked to come forward.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

George Anthony Ramirez

Silent Witness

George Anthony “Tony” Ramirez was killed in the area of I-17 and Bell Road on Jan. 18, 2024.

No suspects have been identified in the 53-year-old’s death.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,500 for information about this crime.

Miguel Ramirez

Silent Witness

Miguel Ramirez, 35, was stabbed by an unknown person around 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2024.

The incident happened in a parking lot near Circle K near 16th Street and Indian School Road.

Ramirez died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Pelimona Rubi

Silent Witness

On April 16, 2024, around 11 p.m., Pelimona Rubi, 60, was in the area of 11th Avenue and Jefferson Street when he was struck with an unknown object.

Police say someone approached him from behind and hit him in the head and face.

Rubi died from his injuries.

The suspect is vaguely described as a Black man, about 5’10” and 210 pounds.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Michael Watkins

Silent Witness

On March 18, 2024, 58-year-old Michael Watkins was assaulted near 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Watkins later died from his injuries.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

John Sleeth

Silent Witness

John Sleeth, 68, was killed in his home near 3rd Street and Dunlap Avenue.

Police say an unknown person shot and killed him between July 14 and 15, 2024.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Jarvous Dewayne Washington

Silent Witness

Jarvous Dewayne Washington, aka “Country,” was shot and killed while standing in the doorway of his apartment near 27th and Glenrosa avenues.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on May 14, 2024.

Two Black men, vaguely identified as being 30 years old, each 5’6” and 5’9”, are believed to have been involved.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

William Ray White

Silent Witness

On May 5, 2024, 40-year-old William White was walking behind a business in a complex near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road when he was approached by a man on a bicycle.

The suspect, pictured above, shot White with a handgun and left the scene, headed northbound. The suspect was last seen near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

White died from his injuries.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video, which can be seen in the link above.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Native American man between 30 and 50 years old, with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white logo on the front, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark dark-colored shirt, a circular pendant necklace, and black athletic shorts.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Richard Whitehead

Silent Witness

Richard Whitehead, aka “Reset,” was stabbed along the Arizona Canal near 22nd Street and Thomas Road.

The incident happened before 5 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2024.

Officials say the 40-year-old was known to frequent the area and was unhoused.

No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

Gavin Michael Wadzinski

Gavin Michael Wadzinski, 23, was murdered sometime between 11 p.m. on April 20 and 12:30 a.m. on April 21, 2024.

The “violent” incident happened near Recker and Thomas roads in Mesa.

Officials are asking anyone in the neighborhood to review surveillance footage or report any suspicious activity that may be related.

Detectives believe it was an “isolated incident” but no suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering up to $2,000 for information about this crime.

—

More Arizona cold case coverage

Arizona Crime Uncovered is an expansion of ABC15's series working to bring awareness to victims who are still awaiting justice and provides an in-depth look at cases still unfolding.

Each episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered breaks down a timeline of the case, where it stands now, and if any help is needed from the community.

Read more and watch each episode here.