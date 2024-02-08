Police investigating after man found dead along I-17 near Cactus Road

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man as a homicide after his body was found Tuesday morning.

The man's body, which has not been identified, was found along Interstate 17 near Cactus Road at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say during the initial investigation, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man. It was later found during an autopsy that he died after being shot with a small caliber firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.