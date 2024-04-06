Police seeking information in the beating death of a man on New Year's Day in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the beating death of a man in south Phoenix on New Year's Day.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area of 7th Street and Broadway Road just after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway suffering from obvious signs of trauma.

That man was later identified as 43-year-old Marco Lugo, Jr.

While investigating, police found surveillance video that showed someone beating Lugo in the roadway prior to being hit by a vehicle.

No information about that suspect has been released, and police are looking for information on the suspect.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or report a tip online by clicking here.

