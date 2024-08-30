Phoenix police investigating homicide near 35th and Grand avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that has shut down the area of 35th and Grand avenues.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 6:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a man was reportedly found dead under a bridge.

It's unclear whether any suspects were in custody or what led to the shooting.

Officials say roads in the area will be restricted Friday morning due to the investigation.

Phoenix Police Officers are investigating a homicide in the area of 35th Ave and Grand Avenue. The area will be restricted for sometime. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/P2ucBgLeWc — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 30, 2024

