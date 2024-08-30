Watch Now
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

Phoenix police investigating homicide near 35th and Grand avenues

Roads in the area will be restricted Friday morning, police say
Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that has shut down the area of 35th and Grand avenues.
35th ave and grand homicide
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a homicide that has shut down the area of 35th and Grand avenues.

According to police, officers were called to the area around 6:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, a man was reportedly found dead under a bridge.

It's unclear whether any suspects were in custody or what led to the shooting.

Officials say roads in the area will be restricted Friday morning due to the investigation.

This story is developing. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen