Tempe PD asking for public's help after man was found dead in March near Preist Dr and Rio Salado Pkwy

Anyone who had seen or had contact with Joseph Lemons between March 10 and 12 is asked to contact Tempe PD
Posted at 4:26 PM, Apr 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 19:26:34-04

TEMPE, AZ — The Tempe Police Department is asking for the public's help after a man was found dead in March.

Joseph Lemons' body was found around 1 p.m. on March 12 near Priest Drive and Rio Salado Parkway.

Officials say the investigation showed the victim's body to be at the location since earlier that day or the night before.

Lemons was previously seen in the area of McClintock Drive and Apache Boulevard, about five miles east of where his body was found. Police did not say when he was seen in that area.

Anyone who had seen or had contact with Lemons between March 10 and 12 is asked to contact the Tempe Police Department at 480-350-8311.

