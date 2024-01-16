PD: Man dead, woman hurt in shooting near I-17 and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Police are asking for the community’s help after a man and woman were shot late Monday night in Phoenix, leaving one of them dead.

Officers were first called to an area near Interstate 17 and Camelback Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

A man and woman were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. The man died at the hospital and the woman is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The victims have not yet been named.

Police say several witnesses were interviewed and the suspect or suspects remain outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO, for Spanish).