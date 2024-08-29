Man found dead inside home near 7th Street and Dobbins Road Thursday

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an apparent homicide after a man was found dead inside a home on Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 7th Street and Dobbins Road around 7 a.m. for reports of a body found inside of a home. Officers reportedly located a man dead with obvious signs of trauma.

Police say the cause of the man’s death is under investigation but it is believed to be a homicide.

Family members of the victim were believed to be at the home at the time of the incident, and officers are working to locate any possible video from the neighborhood that may help them solve the case.