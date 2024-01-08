Police seeking information to identify woman found dead near 51st Ave and Broadway Rd

PHOENIX — Officials are seeking the public's help to identify the body of a woman who was found dead on January 4.

The woman is described as Hispanic, age 16-23, approximately 5'4" to 5'6", weighing 180-200lbs with black or dark brown hair.

Police say she was found on the side of the road near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road around 8 a.m.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.