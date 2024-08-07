LIVE: Family asks for public's help after man shot while driving on Loop 202 earlier this year

MESA, AZ — The family of a man shot and killed on the Loop 202 in the East Valley earlier this year is asking for the public's help in finding their loved one's killer.

On the morning of January 28, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers spotted a stopped vehicle on Loop 202 Red Mountain near Alma School Road.

When troopers checked the vehicle, they found 50-year-old Keith Hinion unresponsive in the driver's seat.

He had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS continues to search for the person who shot Hinion.

The family's plea for help comes just hours after another reported road rage shooting, this time on I-10 near 91st Avenue in the West Valley.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in that shooting, but DPS says the suspect in this shooting has not been located.

Possible road rage shootings have also been reported this summer all across the Valley, from Surprise, to west Phoenix, to near downtown, to the East Valley.