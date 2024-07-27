One person hospitalized after road rage shooting Saturday afternoon in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person has been hospitalized after a road rage shooting near 163rd and Grand avenues Saturday afternoon in Surprise.

Surprise police say several people called 911 after a person was shot multiple times in what was described as a possible road rage situation.

That person has been taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The suspect fled the area after the shooting and police are working to identify him.

163rd Avenue is closed in both directions from Grand Avenue to Pat Tillman.

No additional information on the suspect or this incident has been released.

