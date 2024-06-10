Watch Now
Homicide investigation shuts down portion of WB I-10 near downtown Phoenix

No estimated time to reopen freeway
A portion of westbound Interstate 10 is shut down near downtown Phoenix due to a law enforcement investigation early Monday morning.
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jun 10, 2024

PHOENIX — A portion of westbound Interstate 10 is shut down near downtown Phoenix due to a homicide investigation early Monday morning.

ABC15 crews were at the scene before 4 a.m. where officials were investigating a vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway near 7th Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said the investigation involved a collision, but they were not able to provide any more details on injuries or a possible cause.

DPS later confirmed the investigation was a homicide.

All lanes of traffic are currently shut down with no estimated time to reopen. Check current traffic conditions here.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

