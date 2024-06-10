Homicide investigation shuts down portion of WB I-10 near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A portion of westbound Interstate 10 is shut down near downtown Phoenix due to a homicide investigation early Monday morning.
ABC15 crews were at the scene before 4 a.m. where officials were investigating a vehicle stopped in the middle of the freeway near 7th Avenue.
I-10WB is CLOSED at 7th Ave for a single car crash involving injury. One person taken to the hospital. The 10 is going to be a parking lot for a while this AM.— Jordan Bontke (@JBontkeABC15) June 10, 2024
DPS doesn’t know when the hwy will open back up. Traffic diverted at 7th Ave both north and south. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/j9VU34zwvW
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials originally said the investigation involved a collision, but they were not able to provide any more details on injuries or a possible cause.
DPS later confirmed the investigation was a homicide.
All lanes of traffic are currently shut down with no estimated time to reopen. Check current traffic conditions here.
