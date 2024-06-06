Watch Now
Man shot multiple times on I-10 near 75th Avenue in west Phoenix

The suspected shooter is still at large
I-10 / 75th Ave GSW call 6-6-24
Posted at 6:31 AM, Jun 06, 2024

PHOENIX — A man is seriously hurt after he was shot multiple times along Interstate 10 in west Phoenix Thursday morning.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the shooting took place in the westbound lanes of I-10 near 75th Avenue.

When troopers arrived, they found a man had been shot multiple times.

The man was taken to the hospital for injuries that are considered life-threatening.

DPS says the suspected shooter did not remain at the scene.

No information about the suspect has been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

