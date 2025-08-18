Lori Daybell extradited back to Idaho after being convicted twice in Arizona

PHOENIX — After being convicted and sentenced in two separate murder conspiracy trials in Arizona, Lori Daybell has been extradited back to Idaho.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the convicted Daybell was extradited to Idaho early Monday morning.

Since April, Daybell faced two trials in Arizona where she faced conspiracy to commit murder charges in both trials.

In her April trial, she faced charges in connection to the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow. A jury found her guilty after a lengthy trial.

In June, another jury found Daybell guilty in connection to the attempted shooting of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Last month, Daybell received two life sentences for her guilty verdicts in the two trials in Arizona.

Daybell has already been sentenced to life in prison in Idaho after being found guilty in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, as well as her fifth husband's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

