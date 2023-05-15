Watch Now
See timeline of events in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 17:00:13-04

Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, went missing in 2019, and in the years following, a series of trials came against Lori and her husband Chad Daybell.

On May 12, a jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering her two children and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell has not yet been convicted in their deaths as the outcome of his trial is pending.

Lori faces extradition to Arizona where she is accused of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of her former husband Charles Vallow. In July 2019 Charles was shot and killed in Chandler by Lori's brother, Alexander Cox.

Scroll through the interactive timeline below to see all of the known events surrounding the trial.

