See timeline of events in trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, disappearance of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan

Lori Vallow Daybell's two children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow, went missing in 2019, and in the years following, a series of trials came against Lori and her husband Chad Daybell.

On May 12, a jury found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty of murdering her two children and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Chad Daybell has not yet been convicted in their deaths as the outcome of his trial is pending.

Lori faces extradition to Arizona where she is accused of conspiracy to commit murder for the death of her former husband Charles Vallow. In July 2019 Charles was shot and killed in Chandler by Lori's brother, Alexander Cox.

