DPS investigating after shots fired at a car on I-10 near 91st Avenue

TOLLESON, AZ — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a car was shot at Wednesday morning near Interstate 10 and 91st Avenue.

DPS officials are calling the shooting a "possible road rage incident."

They add that the vehicle had three holes in it.

Fortunately, no one was reportedly hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

It's the latest road rage shooting to take place this summer in Valley.

Possible road rage shootings have been reported all across the Valley, from Surprise, to west Phoenix, to near downtown, to the East Valley.