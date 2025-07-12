Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Armed man taken into custody after standoff with police in west Phoenix

The public was asked to avoid the area during the initial negotiations
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Police officers have taken a man into custody after negotiations near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Rd. in west Phoenix.

According to a post on X, police were negotiating with an armed man in the area.

The man has been taken to the hospital to receive medical help and a mental evaluation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen