Armed man taken into custody after standoff with police in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police officers have taken a man into custody after negotiations near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Rd. in west Phoenix.

According to a post on X, police were negotiating with an armed man in the area.

Officers are negotiating with an armed man in the area of 83rd Ave. and Indian School Road.



This is an active scene. Please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/YtVSu1UfEv — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 12, 2025

The man has been taken to the hospital to receive medical help and a mental evaluation.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and ABC15.com for the latest information.