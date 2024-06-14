Person in critical condition after being shot while driving along US 60 near Higley Road

MESA, AZ — One person is in critical condition and another is in custody after a shooting along US 60 in Mesa Friday morning.

The incident happened along the westbound lanes of the freeway near Higley Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says a man was shot while driving westbound in the area. That driver was able to stop on the side of the road and call 911.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

The alleged shooter is in custody, according to DPS.

Video from the scene showed multiple law enforcement vehicles around a vehicle stopped on the side of the road around 8 a.m.

No further information was immediately available. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.