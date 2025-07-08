City of Phoenix takes action after A/C goes out at senior living complex

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has taken action after ABC15 reached out regarding a senior living apartment complex without adequate air conditioning.

The temperatures on Monday topped 110º, but multiple tenants at Urban League Manor were dealing with A/C issues. Their loved ones reached out to our team, hoping to get help.

One tenant and others have been feeling the impact of the heat since Friday. They said that's when the A/C went out.

Some said this has been an ongoing issue over the summer for years.

ABC15 was told this most recent issue happened days after the electricity went out for a period of time at the complex near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

"You try going outside. Maybe the air will circulate," described one renter. "You open the door [and] nothing, nothing helps."

People were unsure when the needed parts for the repairs would be available.

The thermostats in the units and the hallway were at 95º before noon.

Tenants also showed us a letter from property management telling people they could stay in he complex's clubhouse. But, renters said that arrangement didn't offer privacy and would be tough for older residents.

One woman we spoke with was picked up by her family. Others, with pets, were sweating it out when ABC15 was invited to the complex.

Our team went to the office, but on-site staff would only say the A/C was being worked on.

Ultimately, the President of Celtic Property Management, Anna DiSabato, called ABC15 and said they had been working on the issue. She said they believed it would be fixed on Monday.

DiSabato also gave us a number for residents to call (623-695-4308). She said the company would be willing to provide hotel rooms or portable A/C units.

DiSabato said she would also follow up with staff.

ABC15 also reached out to the state Attorney General's office and the City of Phoenix.

"The Human Services Department was made aware of this case today," said city staff, adding:

"City staff are going door to door to find out each individual residents' needs and determine how to best assist them. The case was referred to the Neighborhood Services Department (NSD).

NSD dispatched staff to inspect the property and issue a 24-hour Notice of Ordinance Violation. If the landlord fails to provide sufficient alternate accommodation to all residents or resolve the violation within the 24-hour timeframe, NSD may issue a citation for each unit inspected without appropriate cooling. Citations may be issued for each subsequent day of violation.

The Human Services Department’s Landlord Tenant Program [phoenix.gov] provides assistance to residents to understand their rights and how to navigate tenant housing related issues and disputes."

The Attorney General's Office also provided ABC15 with the following statement:

"It is unacceptable for tenants to go without working air conditioning during the summer. Attorney General Mayes takes this issue very seriously, and the Attorney General’s Office is looking into reports of non-functioning air conditioning at Urban League Manor. Any residents who may be affected should file a complaint with our office by visiting www.azag.gov/consumer [azag.gov] or by calling 602-542-5763."