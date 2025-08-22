New age progression photos released in decades-old Mohave County case

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has helped create new age progression photos with the hopes of finding two babies who went missing after their mother was murdered.

The case dates back to 1989 when a woman was found dead in the desert of rural Mohave County. The sheriff’s office was unable to identify the woman as Marina Ramos until recently.

When investigators reached out to the 28-year-old's family, they learned a major twist in the case. Over thirty years after finding her body, not only had the family been looking for Ramos, but also her two daughters, Elizabeth and Jasmin.

NCMEC

Months after our first in-depth look at the case, Arizona Crime Uncovered is featuring a new extended episode, hearing more from the investigator focused on Marina Ramos' case.

Catch the extended episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the ABC15 Streaming App. Watch part one of the extended episode in the player above.

Mohave County Investigator Lori Miller is sitting down with ABC15 again, sharing the new leads she's following and the images of Ramos' daughters that she wants people to share.