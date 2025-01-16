The murder of Marina Ramos and the search for her two missing daughters

KINGMAN, AZ — Arizona Crime Uncovered is an ABC15 series working to bring awareness to victims who are still waiting for justice and to provide an in-depth look at cases that are still unfolding.

Each episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered breaks down a timeline of the case, where it stands now, and if any help is needed from the community.

This most recent episode covers the mystery of what happened to Marina Ramos. It's a case that the Mohave County Sheriff's Office is still trying to solve. Ramos was found dead in the middle of the desert near Kingman in 1989, and her case went cold for years. The 28-year-old was buried as a Jane Doe until investigator Lori Miller took over the case. ABC15 first started covering Ramos’ story in 2023, just after she was identified. At that time the case took a major twist, as the sheriff's office discovered Ramos' two little girls were also missing.

Watch part one of this episode in the player below.

Arizona Crime Uncovered: The murder of Marina Ramos and the search for her two daughters (Part 1)

After years of investigating, Miller takes us through the new DNA evidence they have collected and interviews in the case that have taken her out of state. She believes with just one tip, this case could end with a reunion.

MARINA RAMOS' MURDER

"[It's] going on four years since the time that we first got the case, to the time that we submitted her fingerprints, to getting her identity," said Miller.

That’s how long Miller has been working this case, but giving up isn’t an option for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigator. ABC15 asked what her initial thought was years ago when she first looked at the case.

"The way in which she was killed and how she appeared, you know, no human being deserves any of that," said Miller. "And so, it just makes you a little bit more determined to try to get her some justice."

