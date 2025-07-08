LIST: Valley staycation deals offer summer savings for Arizona residents

PHOENIX — Arizona residents looking to get away without going far can take advantage of significant discounts at local resorts and hotels this summer.

Several properties across the Valley are offering special staycation packages with savings on room rates and additional perks.



Gila River Resorts and Casinos has launched a "Stay and Play" discount for locals that increases with the length of stay. Arizona residents can receive 20% off a two-night stay, 30% off three nights, and 40% off four nights at their Valley properties. This offer is available now through Labor Day.



At Caesars Republic Scottsdale , locals can enjoy up to 20% off room rates and 50% off the destination fee. The package also includes a $50 food and beverage credit and two tickets to Cleopatra's Pool Parties.



JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort and Spa is offering substantial summer savings with up to 35% off stays plus a $100 daily resort credit

For those seeking a multi-pool experience, Andaz Scottsdale Resort features three different pools for families to enjoy. Their Arizona Resident Package has rates starting under $200 a night.



The Arizona Biltmore offers one of the most extensive aquatic experiences with seven pools, a splash pad, and a 65-foot water slide. Arizona residents receive a 40% discount on weekdays and 25% off on weekends.



Additional savings are available for AAA members at various properties throughout the Valley.

